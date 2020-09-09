NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 1

0 of 11

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Coming out of final cuts and a preseason without any exhibition games, NFL teams need all the help they can get ahead of Week 1.

Luckily for those teams in need and/or teams still looking to dump players and get something in return, the trade block remains an option.

And teams have been exercising that option amid the chaos. Yannick Ngakoue was one of the most recent big movers on the block, and the NFL as a whole has shown it is prone to big moves even at this stage, highlighted by Jadeveon Clowney finally finding a home, for example.

With Ngakoue off the list, let's take a look at the top players on the trade market, based on factors like a team's on-field and cap situation, as well as the likelihood of player movement.