Bears Rumors: DE Mario Edwards Agrees to Contract After Being Cut by Saints

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have reportedly added depth to the defensive line with the signing of Mario Edwards, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Edwards spent last year with the New Orleans Saints but was released as part of the roster cuts Saturday ahead of the 2020 season.

The 26-year-old appeared in 14 games last season, totaling three sacks with eight tackles.

He appeared in just 28 percent of defensive snaps last season, also getting some time on special teams.

The 2015 second-round pick started 24 of the 30 games he played to begin his career with the Raiders, but injuries and inconsistency led to him being waived ahead of the 2018 season. He landed with the Giants and then the Saints but only has 10.5 sacks and 93 tackles in five years in the NFL.

Edwards could still provide valuable depth on the Bears defensive line.

Akiem Hicks is a Pro Bowler when healthy, but he is coming off knee and elbow injuries that cost him all but five games in 2019. He has also been limited by a quad injury in training camp.

Chicago adds an experienced player to provide some cover for Hicks and Bilal Nichols, which will be especially valuable after losing Nick Williams to free agency. Rookie fifth-round pick Trevis Gipson will also compete for playing time on the defensive line.