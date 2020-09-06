US Open Tennis 2020: TV Schedule, Start Times for Sunday Night Draw

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

David Goffin's performance at the 2020 U.S. Open has flown under the radar.

On Sunday, the seventh-seeded Belgian will get a chance to show off his talents at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a clash with No. 12 Denis Shapovalov.

Shapovalov created his own headlines Friday, when he outlasted Taylor Fritz in a five-set thriller to advance to the fourth round.

The showdown between the two men's seeded players precedes Naomi Osaka's latest appearance at Ashe Stadium. The fourth-seeded woman is scheduled to close out Sunday night's festivities at the USTA National Tennis Center against No. 14 Anett Kontaveit.

U.S. Open Sunday Night Schedule

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Picks

No. 7 David Goffin over No. 12 Denis Shapovalov

Goffin cruised through his first matchup with a seeded player in the third round.

The Belgian knocked out No. 26 Filip Krajinovic in straight sets after needing four sets to get out of the opening two rounds. Goffin holds an advantage in form and rest since Shapovalov went through one of the most difficult matches to date in the men's draw.

The No. 7 seed also holds the head-to-head advantage over his Canadian foe. Goffin defeated Shapovalov in straight sets on a hard court in Tokyo in 2019.

Goffin's numbers from the win over Krajinovic were not overly impressive, but he was consistent over three sets.

He allowed eight break-point opportunities on serve, four of which he saved. He had 36 winners compared to 24 unforced errors, but he only put in 65 percent of his first serves.

Goffin needs to be more accurate to fend off more potential breaks from Shapovalov, and if he achieves that, he may clinch a quarterfinal berth.

Shapovalov, who is one of three Canadian men in the final 16, struggled on his second serve in the sets he dropped to Fritz on Friday.

The Canadian was 4-of-18 on second serve in the first and third sets. If he struggles that much in any stretch against Goffin, it could cause a significant setback.

In total, Shapovalov won 23 of his 48 second-serve points after placing 68 percent of his first serves in play.

If Shapovalov does not clean up his service play, Goffin could advance to his first quarterfinal at the U.S. Open. He has reached that stage at the other three Grand Slam tournaments.

No. 4 Naomi Osaka over No. 14 Anett Kontaveit

Osaka is a week removed from ousting Kontaveit at the Western & Southern Open on the same courts in New York.

The fourth-seeded woman needed three sets to eliminate Kontaveit for the second time in her career. Osaka is 4-0 against the Estonian and owns an 8-2 set advantage in the head-to-head series.

Kontaveit, who is coming off back-to-back straight-set wins, may have an avenue to a victory if she takes a set from Osaka, like two of her three opponents have at the U.S. Open.

The key for Osaka is to have a more steady hand on serve throughout the match. In the second set against Marta Kostyuk, Osaka placed 48 percent of her first serves in play and won just 39 percent of her receiving points.

In the third set, Osaka was immaculate on first serve by winning all 14 of her points, and she used three aces to finish off the victory.

If Osaka serves like she did in the final set against Kostyuk, she will keep Kontaveit away from many break-point situations.

Kontaveit won four of her five break points and won 45 percent of her receiving points in the third round against Magda Linette.

If Kontaveit finds weaknesses in Osaka's serve, the match could be pushed to three sets. But until Osaka displays flaws in two consecutive sets, it is hard to believe she can't adjust and pick up another victory.

Statistics obtained from USOpen.org, ATPTour.com and WTATennis.com.