Jadeveon Clowney's Career Earnings After Reported Contract with Titans

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

After a surprisingly lengthy odyssey in free agency, Jadeveon Clowney is headed to the Tennessee Titans.

Clowney and the Titans agreed to a one-year contract Sunday that will pay him more than $12 million with a maximum value of $15 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The three-time Pro Bowler will be playing on his second straight one-year contract after earning $15 million last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The deal with Tennessee will bring Clowney's overall career earnings to more than $62 million (a maximum of $65 million).

Clowney will reunite with coach Mike Vrabel with the Titans. Vrabel was an assistant coach with the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2017, working closely with Clowney as he made a transition to outside linebacker from his more comfortable defensive end spot.

Josina Anderson reported familiarity played a strong factor with Clowney choosing the Titans. With little time to prepare ahead of Week 1, Clowney will have an easier time to get up to speed in Tennessee rather than with the New Orleans Saints, who made a strong late push. The Saints are believed to have made a stronger financial offer.

Clowney will hope his performance is strong enough so that his next sojourn into free agency will land him a long-term contract. His last two offseasons have been filled with constant uncertainty, starting with a holdout in Houston that led to his trade to Seattle and now a whole summer spent on the sidelines trying to work out a contract.

If Clowney's performance in Seattle is any indication, he should not have any trouble despite missing camp. Clowney received a strong 87.3 performance grade last season from Pro Football Focus.