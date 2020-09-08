Every NFL Division's Most Unpredictable Team for 2020

0 of 8

John Locher/Associated Press

In a normal NFL season, roster and coaching turnover, another influx of talent from the draft and a variety of other factors make divisional predictions a fun guessing game at best.

This year, tack on an unorthodox offseason process, a lack of preseason games and a ho-hum waiver-wire process after teams cut down to 53 players.

While some divisions seem cut and dried on paper (who is going to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West?), most aren't. Big roster changes, uncertainty at key spots and big analysis blind spots point to a wildly unpredictable team in each division.

Looping through all eight divisions, these are the most unpredictable teams in the league.