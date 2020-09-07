Every NFL Team's Biggest Reason to Be Excited for 2020 Season

0 of 32

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The NFL offseason is over, cutdown day is in the rearview and the first game of the 2020 regular season is just a few days away. Hope is high for teams around the league, as everyone is undefeated and dreaming of a trip to Super Bowl LV.

Of course, not every team has a legitimate shot of reaching the Super Bowl, or even the postseason—though the expanded 14-team playoffs will increase their chances. However, every fanbase has a reason to be excited about the coming season, be it the potential rise of a young star, the next stage of a major rebuild, a few shiny new roster additions—or yes, a realistic shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

Here, we'll break down every team's biggest reason to be excited about the 2020 season.