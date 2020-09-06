Fantasy Football 2020: 3-Round Mock Draft and Suggestions for Team Names

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

If you haven't drafted yet, kudos to you and your league mates for giving yourselves as much of a cushion as possible against late-offseason chaos—and may this three-round mock draft be another notch of preparation on your utility belt.

If you have drafted already, you can probably go ahead and scroll to the bottom to get some inspiration for your team's name.

Below, you'll find a three-round mock draft for a standard, non-PPR league (1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 2 Flex, 1 K, 1 D) with four points per passing touchdown. These picks have been updated to reflect some of the recent news, including Alvin Kamara's return to practice, Leonard Fournette's departure to a crowded Tampa Bay backfield and, in typical injury speculation, optimism about Miles Sanders' health spurred by the Philadelphia Eagles' release of numerous running backs.

In later rounds that won't be covered here, Adrian Peterson's release gives Antonio Gibson a bump into the middle rounds but not quite into the third. Conversely, Tampa Bay's new situation drops both Ronald Jones and Fournette past the fourth.

Standard 3-Round Mock Draft

Round 1

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

8. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

9. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

10. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

11. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

12. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Round 2

1. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

2. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

3. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

4. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

10. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

11. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

12. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Round 3

1. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

3. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

4. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

5. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers

7. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans

8. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

10. AJ Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

11. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

12. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

If you are curious about the next two rounds, you can check out our five-round mock draft for standard leagues here. As for the first three rounds, you'll probably notice some deviations from the consensus rankings and your own biases here, and that is to be expected.

Raheem Mostert and Terry McLaurin each rank more highly here than consensus currently has them, as their impressive tape precludes a downgrade of their talents despite the former's competition for backfield touches and the latter's uninspiring quarterback play.

But in a transition to the branding side of fantasy play, sometimes a good portion of the joy in fantasy sports is the banter and annoyance you can cause your opponents. It's one thing to win using a run-of-the-mill option like Run-CMC, but it's a whole other beast to beat your opponent with a team named after the mid-tier running back you gambled on and one of your favorite cereals.

2020 Fantasy Team Names

DaBrady

JoeJoe's Bizarre Adventure

Kyler Durden's Fight Club

Rum Ham Newton

The Tagovailorian

Too Prescott to Handle

Chevrolet Kamara

CinnaMontgomery Toast Crunch

The Fresh Prince of Helaire

Henrything Is Possible

Ketchup and Mostert

Mixoncut Gems

Once Saquon a Time in Hollywood

TGS: The Gurley Show

Call of Jeudy: Warzone

Golladazed and Confused

Classy, Jeudy, Ratchet

Keenan: Masters of the Universe

SpongeBoyd RareHands