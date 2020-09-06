Fantasy Football 2020: 3-Round Mock Draft and Suggestions for Team Names

Fantasy Football 2020: 3-Round Mock Draft and Suggestions for Team NamesSeptember 6, 2020
If you haven't drafted yet, kudos to you and your league mates for giving yourselves as much of a cushion as possible against late-offseason chaos—and may this three-round mock draft be another notch of preparation on your utility belt.
If you have drafted already, you can probably go ahead and scroll to the bottom to get some inspiration for your team's name.
Below, you'll find a three-round mock draft for a standard, non-PPR league (1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 2 Flex, 1 K, 1 D) with four points per passing touchdown. These picks have been updated to reflect some of the recent news, including Alvin Kamara's return to practice, Leonard Fournette's departure to a crowded Tampa Bay backfield and, in typical injury speculation, optimism about Miles Sanders' health spurred by the Philadelphia Eagles' release of numerous running backs.
In later rounds that won't be covered here, Adrian Peterson's release gives Antonio Gibson a bump into the middle rounds but not quite into the third. Conversely, Tampa Bay's new situation drops both Ronald Jones and Fournette past the fourth.
Standard 3-Round Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
8. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
9. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
10. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
11. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
12. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
Round 2
1. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
2. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
3. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
4. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
10. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
11. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
12. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Round 3
1. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
3. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
4. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
5. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
6. Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
7. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
8. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
10. AJ Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
11. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets
12. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
If you are curious about the next two rounds, you can check out our five-round mock draft for standard leagues here. As for the first three rounds, you'll probably notice some deviations from the consensus rankings and your own biases here, and that is to be expected.
Raheem Mostert and Terry McLaurin each rank more highly here than consensus currently has them, as their impressive tape precludes a downgrade of their talents despite the former's competition for backfield touches and the latter's uninspiring quarterback play.
But in a transition to the branding side of fantasy play, sometimes a good portion of the joy in fantasy sports is the banter and annoyance you can cause your opponents. It's one thing to win using a run-of-the-mill option like Run-CMC, but it's a whole other beast to beat your opponent with a team named after the mid-tier running back you gambled on and one of your favorite cereals.
2020 Fantasy Team Names
DaBrady
JoeJoe's Bizarre Adventure
Kyler Durden's Fight Club
Rum Ham Newton
The Tagovailorian
Too Prescott to Handle
Chevrolet Kamara
CinnaMontgomery Toast Crunch
The Fresh Prince of Helaire
Henrything Is Possible
Ketchup and Mostert
Mixoncut Gems
Once Saquon a Time in Hollywood
TGS: The Gurley Show
Call of Jeudy: Warzone
Golladazed and Confused
Classy, Jeudy, Ratchet
Keenan: Masters of the Universe
SpongeBoyd RareHands