US Open Tennis 2020: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Sunday's Draw

The top players in both the men's and women's fields advanced to the quarterfinals Saturday at the U.S. Open.

Last year's runner-up in men's singles, Daniil Medvedev, needed under two hours to defeat Jeffrey John Wolf. Medvedev has won each of his first three matches in straight sets and appears to be on a collision course with second-seeded Dominic Thiem, who put a stop to a potential comeback from Marin Cilic to win in four sets Saturday night.

On the women's side, Serena Williams' pursuit of a 24th Grand Slam continued in earnest, though not without a scare from fellow American Sloane Stephens.

Williams dropped the first set 2-6, with Stephens controlling every rally and forcing Serena to retreat to the baseline. But Williams gathered herself and began to make more of her first serves, allowing her to better set the tempo and win the next two sets 6-2, 6-2.

This year's Australian Open champ, Sofia Kenin, won in straight sets. But former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys was forced to retire after suffering an apparent neck injury. Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka remained in good form, defeating Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The tournament will really start to heat up in the coming days, with the round of 16 beginning Sunday.

Sunday TV Schedule

Round of 16, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Round of 16, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN 2

Replay coverage of round of 16, midnight-10 a.m. ET, Tennis Channel

Matches can be streamed live on ESPN+

Sunday Preview

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will look to remain undefeated in his quest for an 18th career Grand Slam title as he plays Pablo Carreno Busta in the afternoon, but the marquee men's match will take place later Sunday evening.

Canadian star Denis Shapovalov has withstood a bunch of early drama. Shapovalov needed four sets in each of his first two matches, then required a fifth set to beat American Taylor Fritz on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Belgian star and No. 7 seed David Goffin also needed four sets in his first two matches, but he might be building momentum after defeating Filip Krajinovic in straights Friday.

The 21-year-old Shapovalov has been a fast riser in the ATP ranks, while Goffin has bounced around between the top 10 and top 20 over the last couple years. Shapovalov's youth, power and energy should make for an interesting contrast with the steady Goffin, who consistently battles to stay in every point and works to get to every ball.

Former U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka will take the court at the conclusion of the Shapovalov-Goffin match, as she squares off against No.14-seeded Anett Kontaveit.

Osaka has needed three sets in two of her first three matches, and her hamstring injury might be cause for concern. The 22-year-old withdrew from the final of the Western & Southern Open just prior to the start of play at the U.S. Open and said earlier in the week she felt she "could be better" from a physical standpoint.

Kontaveit overcame an early deficit in her first-round match against Danielle Rose Collins but has won each of her last two matches in straight sets, including a 6-3, 6-2 win over Magda Linette in which she won four of her five break points.

Another intriguing match will feature three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber facing off against 25-year-old American Jennifer Brady, who won her first tournament upon the resumption of play at the Top Seed Open in August. Neither player has lost a set in the tournament.

Other stars—including Alexander Zverev and Petra Kvitova—will take the court Sunday, and there is sure to be plenty of intrigue as players look for a spot in the quarterfinals.

All stats obtained via USOpen.org, ATPTour.com or WTATennis.com, unless otherwise noted.