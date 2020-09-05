Alshon Jeffery Makes Eagles' 53-Man Roster amid Trade Rumors

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is officially part of the 2020 Philadelphia Eagles.

The team announced its 53-man roster Saturday, and it included Jeffery:

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com noted Jeffery's inclusion "would seem to indicate he will be playing pretty soon" since he cannot go on injured reserve. This also comes after Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the Eagles are "trying to trade" the wide receiver even though it is unlikely given his $9.9 million salary and status after Lisfranc foot surgery.

General manager Howie Roseman provided updates on Jeffery as well, saying the team does not plan on moving him and expects him back by the seventh game of the year:

Jeffery spent the first five years of his career with the Chicago Bears and was a Pro Bowler in the Windy City in 2013 after posting 89 catches for 1,421 yards and seven touchdowns. He followed with 85 catches for 1,133 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2014.

While those were his best seasons, Jeffery helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in his first year with the team in 2017.

However, he appeared in just 10 games last season and finished with 43 catches for 490 yards and four touchdowns.

In February, the wide receiver's agent, Tory Dandy, refuted the rumor his client no longer wanted to play for the Eagles and said Jeffery "loves being in the city of Philly." Roseman went as far as to call No. 17's status with the team an "elephant in the room" in March.

"Obviously, the elephant in the room is Alshon," he told reporters. "Alshon's gotta get healthy. That's the No. 1 priority for us and for him. He understands. He knows what's being said about him. He understands that he has a lot to prove, and he's anxious to do that. So he's not living in a bubble; he understands that."

Jeffery was healthy enough to include on the roster as the Eagles prepare for the 2020 campaign and their NFC East title defense.

Philadelphia starts the season Sept. 13 with a divisional showdown against the Washington Football Team.