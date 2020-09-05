Seahawks Rumors: Shaquem Griffin to Be Released After 2 Seasons with Seattle

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are waiving linebacker Shaquem Griffin, according to The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.

The Seahawks selected Griffin in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He made 16 tackles in 32 games over two seasons with the team. Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith noted the 25-year-old could join Seattle's practice squad if he clears waivers.

NBC Sports Northwest's Joe Fann wrote that Griffin has promise as an edge-rusher but that his usage was too limited to warrant a place on the 53-man roster: "Griffin showed flashes as an edge-rusher in 2019 with his elite speed. He had one sack in the divisional round against the Packers. The problem is that, similarly to a speedy receiver whose only trait is going deep, Griffin's ability as an edge-rusher is too situational."

The former UCF star was born with an amniotic membrane around his hand that caused immense pain in his fingers, and doctors amputated his hand when he was four.

He was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 and earned first-team all-conference honors as a junior and senior.

Griffin's twin brother, Shaquill, is an integral member of the secondary.

Shaquill Griffin, a third-rounder in 2017, is due to hit free agency in 2021.