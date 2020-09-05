Patriots Rumors: Lamar Miller Released After Signing Contract in Offseason

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The New England Patriots released veteran running back Lamar Miller, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miller signed a one-year deal worth a little more than $1 million with the team in August. He missed all of 2019 after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason.

Miller cited the general perception around the Patriots as the reason why he joined New England, per NBC Sports Boston:

"I just felt like it's a great organization. I've been playing them every year since I've been with the other teams I played at. I just know they're a winning organization. Bill O'Brien, he came from the Patriots, so the offense was pretty much similar. I just felt like coming in late into the training camp would carry over to just coming here. It’s a winning organization, so that's why I came here."

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, he won't be able to reap those benefits now.

Miller was a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career in 2018. He finished with 973 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while catching 25 passes for 163 yards and one score. It was easy to see why the Patriots took a flier on him, especially on such a team-friendly deal.

Running backs coach Ivan Fears on Wednesday alluded to how the coaching staff was unable to get much of a look at the post-ACL injury version of Miller this preseason, though.

Miller was only activated from the active/physically unable to perform list on Aug. 31, and the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the team's preseason.

The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian posited Miller could stay on the Patriots' practice squad:

It's unlikely there's a situation where a team would sign Miller with the idea of starting him in Week 1.

Remaining in New England and moving to the practice team would allow him to continue building a rapport with his fellow members of the Patriots backfield and prove himself worthy of a meaningful role in the offense.