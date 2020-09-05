Report: Jadeveon Clowney Parts Ways with Agent Bus Cook for 2nd Time

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney's ongoing free agency took another turn, as he has reportedly fired agent Bus Cook.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the news, noting that it's unclear when the move happened. There is a five-day waiting window a player must adhere to after firing an agent before hiring another one; it's unknown if Clowney is still in that time frame.

It's expected that he will hire Kennard McGuire as his new agent.

Clowney previously fired Cook, who had been his agent throughout his NFL career, last year and rehired him days later. The pass-rusher's past two offseasons have been an odyssey, beginning with a holdout that eventually led to a trade to Seattle.

Expected to draw significant interest on the free-agent market after his year with the Seahawks, Clowney has hung out on the open market for nearly six months and might not be on the field for Week 1.

There seemed to be hints of a breakdown between Clowney and Cook in recent days. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports said Thursday on 102.5 The Game that Cook had been unable to get Clowney to speak with teams, to the point he was seemingly alienating interested parties. The three-time Pro Bowler apparently immediately took the reins of his free agency amid that report, hosting Sean Payton and New Orleans Saints coaches for a dinner Friday.

Clowney, 27, had 31 tackles and three sacks in 2019, both full-season career lows that undersell his value. Pro Football Focus gave him an 87.3 overall grade, and he's one of the best all-around defensive ends in football, creating havoc against the pass and run.

Whichever team lands Clowney should get a motivated guy hoping to finally land the long-term contract he desires.