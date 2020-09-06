Bold Trade Predictions Before the NFL Season Begins

0 of 6

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Few jobs are safe in today's NFL. Even high-profile players and recent roster additions can be moved if it makes sense.

Several notable players were released ahead of Saturday's 53-man roster-cut deadline. The Washington Football Team released future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson, while the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys dropped Leonard Fournette and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, respectively.

More players could be moved before the start of the regular season Thursday, because nothing is really final about "final" 53-man rosters. Last year's Jadeveon Clowney and Laremy Tunsil trades came on cutdown day. As teams look to solidify their Week 1 rosters, similar deals could be on the way.

Here, we'll examine some players who could become the centerpiece of trade packages in the coming days. Either trade buzz already exists, or factors such as salary, past performance and roster depth make a trade logical.

Let's dig in.