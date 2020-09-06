Bold Trade Predictions Before the NFL Season BeginsSeptember 6, 2020
Bold Trade Predictions Before the NFL Season Begins
Few jobs are safe in today's NFL. Even high-profile players and recent roster additions can be moved if it makes sense.
Several notable players were released ahead of Saturday's 53-man roster-cut deadline. The Washington Football Team released future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson, while the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys dropped Leonard Fournette and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, respectively.
More players could be moved before the start of the regular season Thursday, because nothing is really final about "final" 53-man rosters. Last year's Jadeveon Clowney and Laremy Tunsil trades came on cutdown day. As teams look to solidify their Week 1 rosters, similar deals could be on the way.
Here, we'll examine some players who could become the centerpiece of trade packages in the coming days. Either trade buzz already exists, or factors such as salary, past performance and roster depth make a trade logical.
Let's dig in.
Arizona Cardinals Trade for DT Sheldon Rankins
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has who popped up in trade talks, According to The MMQB's Albert Breer. A first-round pick in 2016, Rankins was a full-time starter for two seasons before becoming a seldom-used depth player in 2019.
While Rankins only produced 10 tackles and 2.0 sacks last season, he was extremely productive the year prior. He racked up 40 tackles and 8.0 sacks in 2018. That's the sort of upside a team like the Arizona Cardinals should be eager to acquire.
Arizona ranked 24th in run defense last season. Adding Rankins would improve depth along the defensive front while also giving the Cardinals an interior pass-rushing presence to pair with edge-rusher Chandler Jones.
Jones was responsible for 19 of Arizona's 40 sacks last season. Terrell Suggs, who was released during the season, was the only other Cardinal with more than three sacks. Arizona should offer a fourth- or fifth-round pick to see if the Saints bite.
Browns Acquire LB Haason Reddick
After watching Haason Reddick struggle as an inside linebacker last year, the Cardinals have tried him at outside linebacker this offseason. The results have been subpar.
"Obviously, Dennis [Gardeck] and Haason, it's their first year of playing outside backer in this system so they're not there yet, but the effort's there, the want-to is there, the quickness is there," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, per Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com.
If Arizona doesn't believe Reddick can be a significant contributor this season, it could use the 2017 first-round pick as a trade chip. The Cleveland Browns, who lack proven depth at linebacker, could come calling.
Cleveland parted with linebackers Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert this offseason. 2019 starter Mack Wilson has been sidelined with a knee injury. It should be worth an early-Day 3 pick for the Browns to improve their linebacker depth while adding the upside that a first-round talent like Reddick brings.
Eagles Trade for RB Jamaal Williams
While Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders may play in Week 1 after a hamstring injury, the Eagles should still boost depth. They had interest in veteran Carlos Hyde earlier in the offseason, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, though they lost him to the Seattle Seahawks.
Philadelphia could add a fine complement to Sanders by dealing for Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams.
The Packers have been high on Williams' improvement as a pass-catcher.
"Jamaal did a great job throughout the offseason improving his overall quickness and ability as a receiver. Those things have shown up big time so far in camp," running backs coach Ben Sirmans said, per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire.
However, Green Bay also used a second-round pick in April's draft to pair rookie AJ Dillon with reigning rushing-touchdown leader Aaron Jones. With Williams set to become a free agent next offseason, the Packers could be interested in getting something for him while they can.
A conditional fourth-round pick—which is what Houston surrendered for Duke Johnson last offseason, though it became a third-rounder—should be enough to get a deal done.
Packers Acquire WR Alshon Jeffery
According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are still trying to trade wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. A deal could be difficult because of his status on the PUP list (Lisfranc injury) and his cap hit of more than $15 million.
However, Jeffery is a reliable pass-catcher when healthy—he had 65 catches for 843 yards and six touchdowns in 2018—and could be a huge asset for a receiver-needy team like the Packers later in the season.
In Green Bay, Jeffery could be the sort of possession man who can make defenses pay for focusing too much on Davante Adams. The Packers didn't have a reliable No. 2 receiver last year, and the search continues after offseason acquisition Devin Funchess opted out of the 2020 season.
Much like Jeffery, Funchess is best utilized as a possession receiver.
Jake Kumerow was released as part of Saturday's roster cuts, which should help open the door for a wideout like Jeffery. Given Philadelphia's desire to move on from Jeffery, a late-round pick should be enough to get something done. Green Bay might even be able to get Jeffery as a throw-in on a Jamaal Williams deal.
Eagles Trade for Nick Easton
The Eagles could also use veteran help along the offensive line, with guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles) and tackle Andre Dillard (biceps) both on injured reserve. Acquiring Nick Easton from the Saints could provide valuable interior depth.
The Saints signed Easton to a four-year, $23 million contract last season, but they employed him as depth after then-rookie Erik McCoy took the starting job at center. With Easton set to carry a cap hit of $5.8 million this season, New Orleans could be eager to move on.
The Saints recently met with free-agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. Clowney isn't likely to take a bargain-basement deal, so the money saved by dealing Easton could prove valuable.
It probably wouldn't take more than a late-round pick for the Eagles to acquire Easton, given the Saints' situation. The next question would be whether Philadelphia can convince Jason Peters to move from guard back to left tackle to replace Dillard.
Patriots Trade for LB Jarrad Davis
The Detroit Lions used a 2017 first-round pick on linebacker Jarrad Davis, but he has yet to develop into the defensive game-changer the team has been lacking. The Lions declined his fifth-year option this offseason, meaning Davis is likely to hit the open market next year.
It would make sense for Detroit to get something for Davis while it can, and with 2019 second-round pick Jahlani Tavai in tow, Davis could be considered expendable. The Lions also added Jamie Collins and Elijah Lee to the linebacking corps in free agency.
While the last couple of offseasons have seen former New England Patriots players, such as Collins, move to Detroit, a trade involving Davis could send one the other way. Not only did the Patriots lose Collins and linebacker Kyle Van Noy in free agency, but they also lost Dont'a Hightower when he opted out.
New England could use the linebacker depth, and after spending two seasons under former Patriots defensive coordinator and current Lions head coach Matt Patricia, Davis should be a solid schematic fit.
*All contract information via Spotrac.