Best Players Available After NFL 2020 Roster Cuts

0 of 9

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Every NFL roster is down to 53 active players, and several high-quality veterans are freshly unemployed. Most will likely be snapped up soon, but those new free agents will also be competing with lingering free agents for jobs.

Let's take stock of them all.

Based on recent production, career trajectory and durability, here's a rundown of the top nine players on the open market following cutdown day.