Novak Djokovic Beats Jan-Lennard Struff in Straight Sets to Advance at US Open

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic needed little time to advance to the round of 16 at the 2020 U.S. Open.

The No. 1 men's singles tennis player in the world cruised past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in one hour, 43 minutes Friday. It was a clinic for Djokovic against the 30-year old German. Now a matchup with Pablo Carreno Busta awaits.

Djokovic got off to a slow start, dropping three of the first six games, but that was the only part of his evening that was off. The Serbian won 15 of the next 19 games in relatively easy fashion.

"I moved well," Djokovic said. "I found my way, especially after the first set."

The 33-year-old said he felt especially good coming into the match after a strong training period. He certainly looked the part. Djokovic won 80.4 percent of his first-serve points and five of 11 break points en route to 93 points won overall.

It marked the 26th straight victory for Djokovic this season. If he can play as without error as he did Friday, No. 27 may be coming right up.