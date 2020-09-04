US Open Tennis 2020 Results: Winners, Scores,Stats from Friday's Singles Bracket

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Denis Shapovalov rallied to win one of the most dramatic matches of the 2020 US Open Friday afternoon inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 12th-seeded Canadian fought back from down two sets to one to win a fourth-set tiebreak and breeze through a fifth set against American Taylor Fritz.

With Fritz out of the tournament, there are only two American men, both of whom are unseeded, remaining in the men's singles draw.

Before the North American men stole the show at Ashe Stadium, Naomi Osaka was forced into a three-set match.

The 2018 US Open champion lost a second-set tiebreak to Marta Kostyuk, but rallied to control the final set and keep her title hopes alive.

Friday afternoon was very successful for seeded players in both draws, as no upsets occurred.

Top Men's Results

No. 7 David Goffin def. No. 26 Filip Krajinovic, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Ricards Berankis, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

No. 12 Denis Shapovalov def. No. 19 Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

Shapovalov and Fritz created plenty of memorable moments throughout five sets.

Fritz appeared to have a hold on the contest after delivering a terrific return down the line to win the third set.

However, the American failed an opportunity to close out the match on serve in the fourth set and could not recover.

After that break, Shapovalov gained more confidence, especially on serve. He captured the fourth-set tiebreak and then lost just two games in the final set.

With Shapovalov moving on the fourth round, 11 of the top 12 seeds in the men's draw are still alive. No. 9 Diego Schwartzman lost in the opening round.

David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta have flown under the radar to reach the final 16 in the half of the draw headlined by top seed Novak Djokovic.

Carreno Busta has won eight consecutive sets at the USTA National Tennis Center, while Goffin has gotten better as the tournament progresses.

Goffin lost the second set in each of his first two matches, but left the court unscathed Friday by sweeping Filip Krajinovic.

Djokovic headlines the night slate of matches at Ashe Stadium, where he will face No. 28 Jan-Lennard Struff.

Top Women's Results

No. 4 Naomi Osaka def. Marta Kostyuk, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2

No. 8 Petra Martic def. Varvara Gracheva, 6-3, 6-3

No. 14 Anett Kontaveit def. No. 24 Magda Linette, 6-3, 6-2

No. 17 Angelique Kerber def. Ann Li, 6-3, 6-4

No. 23 Yulia Putinseva def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

No. 28 Jennifer Brady def. Caroline Garcia, 6-3, 6-3

For the second time in three matches, Osaka opened with a set victory, but then unexpectedly dropped a second set.

On Friday, Osaka was left frustrated at the end of a second-set tiebreak against Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk.

Osaka channeled that frustration into a dominant third set in which she only lost two games to the unseeded Kostyuk, who upset Anastasija Sevastova to reach the third round.

Although Osaka did not play a complete match, she was still effective on first-serve points. She won 82 percent of those points. She also forced 21 break points, but only converted on five.

Petra Martic, Anett Kontaveit, Angelique Kerber and Jennifer Brady had much easier afternoons than Osaka, as they all advanced to the fourth round through straight-set victories.

Kontaveit was the only member of the quartet to winner a battle of seeded players by knocking out Magda Linette.

Brady is playing some of the best tennis of the remaining American players. She has not lost a set and has dropped 14 games.

The biggest test yet for the No. 28 seed comes in the fourth round against three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber, who has been as dominant.

The experienced German player has won three consecutive straight-set matches. She has lost 26 games in her victories.

