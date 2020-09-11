Fantasy Football Week 1: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

2 of 4

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Antonio Gibson vs. Philadelphia Eagles

DraftKings DFS Price: $4,000

The surprise release of Adrian Peterson has opened up the competition for the Washington Football Team's starting running back. Rookie Antonio Gibson is firmly in the driver's seat to establish himself as the team's premier back.

Predominantly a wide receiver at Memphis, Gibson saw limited touches in the backfield in college. However, that didn't stop him from posting 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage while averaging an absurd 11.2 yards per rushing attempt this past season.

Peterson was quick to praise Gibson for his work in training camp. That, along with limited competition between guys like Bryce Love and J.D. McKissic, points to Gibson being the team's starter in Week 1.

Washington is a 5.5-point underdog against Philadelphia. Despite going against a formidable run defense, Gibson should be able to put up enough points to warrant a start, especially in PPR leagues with him likely to get a fair share of targets.

Phillip Lindsay vs. Tennessee Titans

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,500

The Denver Broncos made a big move at running back by signing Melvin Gordon III in free agency. However, incumbent back Phillip Lindsay could have the bigger Week 1 performance against the Tennessee Titans.

After going undrafted and making the Pro Bowl his rookie season, Lindsay quietly had another solid season in 2019. He finished his sophomore campaign with 1,011 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, averaging a solid 4.5 yards per carry.

Gordon has come into Denver expecting to be the starting back, but training camp hasn't been particularly kind to the former Chargers star. He even admitted to struggling with Denver's altitude in camp, which could lead to a larger workload for Lindsay, at least early on.

Fantasy owners shouldn't be reaching for Lindsay in any drafts, but if you have him, it might be worth starting him in deeper leagues in Week 1 as Gordon works to get more comfortable with the Broncos.

Tarik Cohen vs. Detroit Lions

DraftKings DFS Price: $4,900

Tarik Cohen disappointed last year after a strong 2018 campaign, but he might have the opportunity to get off to a better start in 2020.

Cohen ran the ball only 64 times last season, picking up 213 yards without a touchdown on the ground. However, he thrived in the passing game, where he caught 79 passes (on 104 targets) for 456 yards and three touchdowns.

The 5'6" running back should remain a fixture in Chicago's passing attack, but he may get some extra carries early on as well. Fellow running back David Montgomery suffered a groin injury during practice two weeks ago, and while he still might play Week 1, it's unlikely that he'll be at 100 percent if he does.

That should mean a bigger workload for Cohen early on, which is great news for him going against a Detroit Lions team that gave up the third-most fantasy points to running backs last season. Fantasy managers in a PPR league should start Cohen, both for his targets and likely increased carries.

Boston Scott vs. Washington Football Team



DraftKings DFS Price: $4,800

While Boston Scott may not have a long-term featured role with the Philadelphia Eagles, he should get a good number of touches in Week 1 against the Washington Football Team.

The Eagles signed Scott off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad in 2018, and he has kept a job ever since. He played in 11 games last year, running for 245 yards and five touchdowns while adding another 204 receiving yards.

Those aren't viable numbers for a long-term fantasy running back, but for Week 1, Scott could be an interesting sleeper. Starting running back Miles Sanders is currently dealing with a hamstring issue that may limit his workload early in the season, which should mean more carries for Scott. Paired with a friendly matchup against Washington, that makes Scott a potentially high-reward sleeper.