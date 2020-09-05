2020 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ideal Scenarios, Selections for 12-Team League

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

No one fantasy football draft is quite like another.

Different leagues often boast different levels of knowledge and draft strategy. Some fantasy owners might stock up on running backs early. Others might choose to go with the "best player available" theme. Of course, there are also those more likely to reach for a potential sleeper or player they are particularly keen on drafting.

Then there are the questions related to contract issues and preseason injuries: will Dalvin Cook or Alvin Kamara be passed over for fear of a possible holdout? Which running back should owners favor in the Detroit Lions backfield between a limited D'Andre Swift or Kerryon Johnson who has a history of injuries?

Any number of draft situations can present themselves to fantasy owners. Sometimes, however, things just seem to fall into place. Here are some ideal scenarios to consider.

2020 Fantasy Mock Draft, Round 1, PPR

1. RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

2. RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

3. RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

4. RB Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

5. WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

6. RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

7. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

8. RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

9. WR DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

10. WR Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

11. RB Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

12. RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Ideal Scenarios for 12-Team League

Clyde-Edwards Helaire Falls to End of Round One

There is reason to believe Edwards-Helaire has a top-3 upside among running backs.

The former LSU standout will be the bell cow in Kansas City's backfield after Damien Williams opted out, and he has the kind of skill set to thrive in PPR leagues.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry in his final season with the Tigers, and also had 55 receptions for 453 yards. He churns out yards on the ground and makes himself presentable in the passing game, two very good qualities for a back in an Andy Reid offense.

In fact, the last rookie to assume the starting running back role in Kansas City was Kareem Hunt in 2017, when he amassed nearly 1,800 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns.

The Chiefs should once again have one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL, and it is wholly possible Edwards-Helaire racks up fantasy points in bunches. Owners would be very fortunate to snap him up at the end of the first round.

Joe Mixon Falls to Second Round

For whatever reason, Mixon continues to garner plenty of skepticism among fantasy owners, particularly those in ESPN leagues.

The Cincinnati Bengals running back currently has an average draft position (ADP) of 23 in ESPN leagues, as compared to an 11th overall cumulative ranking, per Fantasy Pros.

This is confusing, considering Mixon is coming off a year in which he had 313 touches and over 1,400 yards from scrimmage. The numbers are all the more impressive considering Cincinnati's offense ranked 29th in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) last year, per Football Outsiders. That should change with Joe Burrow under center and a healthy A.J. Green back out wide.

Mixon was already guaranteed plenty of touches heading into the season, and could be that much more dangerous Burrow can open up the passing game.

Moreover, Mixon is fresh off signing a four-year extension, which could serve as motivation to go out and have a career year. Nabbing him in the second round would be a huge victory.

Opponents Reach on QBs

It is likely opposing teams will snatch up Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson rather early.

While there is a tendency to draft the top running backs and wide receivers in the first few rounds, quarterbacks can start to fall off the board pretty quickly, often do to a sense of urgency. Indeed, six different quarterbacks are going within the first 50 picks in ESPN leagues.

But owners would be wise to avoid getting sucked into the trap.

Signal-callers such as Matthew Stafford are not going until the eighth round in 12-team leagues, per Fantasy Pros. Stafford was on pace for nearly 5,000 yards passing and 38 touchdowns before being sidelined after Week 8. The former No. 1 overall pick still has a talented receiving corps, and could just as easily be one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger—just one year removed from throwing for over 5,000 yards—is going at the end of the ninth round. "Big Ben" is another with tremendous upside from that ADP.

Second-year Denver Broncos starter Drew Lock has a ton of new weaponry at his disposal, and he can be grabbed in the 14th round. What about Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who completed over 70 percent of his passes last season for over 4,000 yards?

This is all a means of saying owners can find value at the quarterback position much later on in the draft. Let opposing teams reach on quarterbacks, and rack up the most talented skill players while they are available.

All stats obtained via Pro Football Reference or Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted.