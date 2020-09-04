Adrian Peterson Says He Still Wants to Play Football After Washington Release

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson became a free agent Friday after being released by the Washington Football Team, but the seven-time Pro Bowler hopes to keep playing in the NFL.

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan, Peterson said he remains in great physical condition and was having a strong camp prior to Washington parting ways with him.



"I just prayed on it and I know God's will will be done," he said. "I still want to play the game. That's something I've said for the past couple of years now and I felt like I had a great camp, as far as just learning the new offense and taking everything in and just making those adjustments."

Peterson noted Washington's decision "kind of blindsided" him, but head coach Ron Rivera told him they wanted to go with a younger roster in 2020.

At 35 years old, Peterson would be the second-oldest running back in the NFL if he signs with another team. Only Frank Gore of the New York Jets is older (37).

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported shortly after Washington released Peterson that a "couple of teams" have already contacted him.



Saturday at 4 p.m. ET is the NFL's roster cut deadline, in which all 32 teams will finalize their 53-man squad for the start of the season. Week 1 begins on Sept. 10 with the Houston Texans taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, followed by 13 games scheduled to be played three days later.

Peterson was a productive running back over the past two seasons with Washington. The 2012 NFL MVP ran for 1,042 yards in 2018, averaged 4.3 yards per attempt last year and scored 12 rushing touchdowns in 31 games.