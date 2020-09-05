Biggest Takeaways from Every NFL Team's Final 2020 Roster Cuts

0 of 32

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially awoke the sleeping giant that is the NFL from the doldrums of an uncertain and unprecedented offseason when the team released 2017 fourth overall pick Leonard Fournette.

The move sounded a virtual klaxon to confirm, yes, there will be a professional football season, and it's less than a week away from kicking off with the Houston Texans traveling to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs for the opening salvo on Thursday Night Football.

Before reaching that point, NFL rosters had to be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. While certain differences exist within this year's personnel setup across the league, the cut-downs serve as the starting point for a squad's overall roster management.

As an example, rosters actually expand to 55 players this season, but two of those will be call-ups from the practice squads, while anyone placed on injured reserve after Sept. 6 can be recalled to the active roster with unlimited capability of doing so.

Difficult decisions are made across the board during one of the most dour days on the league calendar, but with those decisions, we learned something about every franchise and the direction in which its trending.