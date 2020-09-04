Former Giants Kicker Aldrick Rosas Pleads Not Guilty After Alleged Hit-and-Run

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Former New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas pleaded not guilty last week to all charges related to an alleged June hit-and-run in his native Chico, California.

TMZ Sports reported Friday that Rosas faces three misdemeanor charges in the case—reckless driving on a highway, hit-and-run and property damage, and driving with a suspended or revoked license due to a previous DUI of alcohol or drugs—based on eyewitnesses accounts of a crash between Rosas' SUV and a pickup truck.

Witnesses told police they saw Rosas fleeing the scene on foot after the collision and police said his hands, legs and feet were all bloody when they found him hours later, per TMZ.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Rosas was released by the Giants in July after three seasons as the team's kicker. He started his career with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

The 25-year-old Southern Oregon product earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 after making 32 of his 33 field-goal attempts (97 percent) and 31 of 32 extra-point tries (96.8 percent).

In all, he made 82.7 percent of his field goals and 91.5 percent of his extra points across three years in New York. He also ranked 20th among kickers in approximate value over that span, per Pro Football Reference.

Rosas has remained a free agent since his release from the Giants.