US Open Tennis 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream for Friday's Draw

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic headlines Friday's third-round play in the 2020 U.S. Open, which is being played without fans and some of the sport's biggest stars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Petra Martic are the main women's contenders in action Friday as part of a draw that's already saw four of the top 10 seeds upset, including No. 1 Karolina Pliskova.

Let's check out all of the key details for Day 5 play in New York City along with odds for each match. That's followed by a closer look at the best matchup of the day.

Viewing Information

Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City

When: Friday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. ET

Watch: ESPN (12 p.m. ET) and ESPN2 (7 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Friday's Odds

Men's Singles

11 a.m.: Cameron Norrie (-200) vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (+160)

12:30 p.m.: Filip Krajinovic (-185) vs. David Goffin (+150)

1:30 p.m.: Denis Shapovalov (-185) vs. Taylor Fritz (+150)

2 p.m.: Pablo Carreno Busta (-325) vs. Ricardas Berankis (+250)

2 p.m.: Alexander Zverev (-550) vs. Adrian Mannarino (+390)

2:30 p.m.: Jordan Thompson (-260) vs. Mikhail Kukushkin (+205)

4 p.m.: Stefanos Tsitsipas (-900) vs. Borna Coric (+565)

7 p.m.: Novak Djokovic (-3000) vs. Jan-Lennard Struff (+1125)

Women's Singles

11 a.m.: Petra Martic (-400) vs. Varvara Gracheva (+300)

11 a.m.: Yulia Putintseva (-150) vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich (+120)

12 p.m.: Naomi Osaka (-650) vs. Marta Kostyuk (+450)

12:30 p.m.: Jennifer Brady (-225) vs. Caroline Garcia (+180)

12:30 p.m.: Angelique Kerber (-300) vs. Ann Li (+235)

2 p.m.: Anett Kontaveit (-500) vs. Magda Linette (+360)

7 p.m.: Shelby Rogers (-215) vs. Madison Brengle (+170)

9 p.m.: Petra Kvitova (-300) vs. Jessica Pegula (+235)

Start times are estimated in Eastern Time.

Match of the Day: Denis Shapovalov vs. Taylor Fritz

Two of the sport's rising stars will be on display when Shapovalov (No. 12 seed) takes on Fritz (No. 19).

Shapovalov, a 21-year-old Canadian, scored a pair of narrow straight-set victories over Fritz, a 22-year-old American, in their prior meetings. He won 7-5, 6-4 at the 2018 Delray Beach Open and 7-6, 6-3 in the 2019 Davis Cup meeting between Canada and the U.S.

The heavy-hitting lefty made his first significant run in a major when he reached the fourth round of the 2017 U.S. Open, and he said it's provided a confidence boost every time he's returned to the event.

"Every year I've played here, I've had amazing support. It was a really good start for my career and it's left such a great feeling every time I come back to New York," Shapovalov told reporters. "I always have a little bit of confidence because I feel like it all kind of started for me in Montreal and New York."

He figures to receive a stiff test from Fritz, who's won six consecutive sets to reach the third round after dropping the opening set of the tournament against Dominik Koepfer. He was particularly impressive against Gilles Simon, the former sixth-ranked player in the world, to win in straight sets.

In August, the California native told Nick McCarvel of the Olympic Channel he was expecting to finish the year strong after training hard during the COVID-19 hiatus.

"I think I'm playing the best tennis of my life," Fritz said. "I worked harder than I ever have in my life (during lockdown) and never have been able to work this consistently because of the tennis schedule. I'm so excited to get back."

Shapovalov and Fritz have the potential to eventually meet in a Grand Slam semifinal or final.

For now, they're focused on trying to punch their ticket to the second week of the US Open in what could be one of the tournament's best matches. A five-set battle wouldn't be a surprise.