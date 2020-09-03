Deshaun Watson Offers to Help Houston Residents Facing Eviction amid Pandemic

Brett Coomer/Associated Press

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tweeted Wednesday that he would love to help several Houston residents who were shown being evicted from their home in a CNN report:

Israel Rodriguez Sr., 24, was one of the people featured in the report.

"It's my fault, because I'm supposed to be the man of the house," Rodriguez told CNN. "We ain't got nowhere to go right now. It was a lot going on there with the corona. When it hit, I lost my job."

Many Americans, including Houston residents, who had lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic had been relying on the federal CARES Act's weekly additional unemployment compensation of $600.

However, the program expired at the end of July and has not been renewed by lawmakers, leaving many people—including Rodriguez—to scramble for work and some way to pay their bills and make their rent.

Watson has been offering assistance to Houston residents throughout the pandemic, including donating $175,000 to help provide students with computer equipment for distance learning and helping provide meals for hospitality workers who lost their jobs.