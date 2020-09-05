Ranking the NFL's 7 Most Talented Rosters Entering 2020 Season

0 of 7

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Talent alone won't win football games, but it certainly can set NFL squads up for success.

A lot can and will happen between now and the end of the 2020 regular season, so picking which teams are the absolute best is largely guesswork. However, we can judge which teams have the most talent by examining their current rosters.

That's precisely what we're going to do here. We'll be examining factors like proven production, Pro Bowl representation, roster depth, roster balance and the potential of incoming rookies. All three phases of the game will be scrutinized, and injury concerns will be considered where applicable.

We'll be examining rosters in a bubble here, so while coaching and scheme fit most definitely matter, they will not be considered in our rankings.