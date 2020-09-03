Browns Acquire Ronnie Harrison in Trade with Jaguars for 5th-Round Draft Pick

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday for a 2021 fifth-round pick, the team announced.

The deal will help address a need at safety for the Browns after rookie Grant Delpit was lost for the season in late August with an Achilles injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

