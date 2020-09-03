Cowboys News: Amari Cooper Has Been Limited Participant with Injury at Practice

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper remained a limited participant during Thursday's practice with an undisclosed injury.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported Cooper worked on the side with a trainer using resistance bands, marking the fourth straight session he wasn't fully involved.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplayed the significance of the injury Tuesday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (via the team's official website).

Asked whether he was concerned about the No. 1 target's status, Jones replied, "Not at all."

He said Dallas is trying to protect Cooper from injury with the start of the regular season just over a week away:

"We have some of the most sophisticated health measuring systems in place. And, so, some of them are as sophisticated as they can tell you how you're literally, in layman's terms, how your muscles are firing. ...

"If you've got a player that maybe has been tearing their—just been tearing it up and has been performing at an extraordinary level for him or his measureables in the background, you pull him back some because those are times you could be vulnerable to a pull. That's come into play."

Cooper is coming off a strong 2019 season, posting 79 catches for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 26-year-old University of Alabama product proceeded to sign a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the organization in March.

In August, Cooper said he accepted less money to stay in Dallas:

He's set to serve as the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver again as part of a talented group that also features Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas is set to open the campaign Sept. 13 when it visits SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, and there's no indication Cooper's availability is in question.