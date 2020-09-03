US Open Tennis 2020: TV Schedule, Start Times for Thursday Night Draw

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Andy Murray faces a daunting task to stay alive for another round at the 2020 U.S. Open.

The 2012 US Open champion will face No. 15 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in Thursday's nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Murray advanced to the second round after an incredible comeback Tuesday in which he rallied from two sets down to beat Yoshihito Nishioka.

Thursday night's opener in New York is expected to carry less drama, as Serena Williams faces Margarita Gasparyan.

Williams has a difficult path to the U.S. Open final, but she rose on the list of title contenders after top seed Karolina Pliskova was eliminated Wednesday.

U.S. Open Thursday Night Schedule

TV: ESPN (7-11 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Full schedule of play can be found on USOpen.org



Picks

No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime over Andy Murray

The feel-good story of Murray powering back from a long injury layoff will likely end Thursday.

Murray exhausted himself in his five-set triumph over Nishioka, and he only had one day to recover ahead of his clash with Auger-Aliassime.

The 15th-seeded Canadian faced some difficulty of his own in the opening round, but he avoided a fifth set with back-to-back tiebreak victories over Thiago Monteiro.

Auger-Aliassime should have the advantage on his serve, as he converted 84 percent of the 94 points on his first serve.

He could also establish a game at the net that forces Murray to run more than he prefers. Auger-Aliassime won 22 of 32 net points against Monteiro.

Murray spent more time around the net Tuesday, but he only converted 38 of his 58 points in that area of the court.

The three-time Grand Slam champion struggled on his second serve and converted just 47 percent of the points in that aspect of his game.

The second serve could be where Murray is most vulnerable and susceptible to early breaks. He was forced into 16 break points in the opening round.

Murray carries more Grand Slam experience than his second-round foe, but he spent close to an hour more on court Tuesday.

That could have an affect on his body, and if he concedes some break-point opportunities early, he may not be able to earn them back against a much tougher opponent.

No. 3 Serena Williams over Margarita Gasparyan

Williams experienced a fairly easy opener, as she beat fellow American Kristie Ahn in straight sets.

Just like Auger-Aliassame, Williams spent less time on court than her second-round opponent. Gasparyan needed two hours and 18 minutes to beat Monica Puig in three sets.

Williams' largest advantage should come on her serve. She won 85 percent of her first-serve points over Ahn.

The No. 3 seed did not let Ahn earn much on her service games since the unseeded player had three break-point opportunities.

Gasparyan earned 14 chances at a break against Puig, but she likely will not receive that many opportunities Thursday night.

The break points for Williams could come on Gasparyan's second serve. The Russian player won 38 percent of her 40 points on second serve.

If Williams performs well again, she could set up a third-round meeting with No. 26 seed Sloane Stephens.

