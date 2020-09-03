NFL, NFLPA Announce All League, Team Facilities Will Be Closed on Election Day

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The National Football League and the NFL Players Association announced Thursday they will close all facilities Nov. 3 for Election Day and continue to work with political officials in local communities to establish stadiums as polling places.

NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy provided the full joint statement:

In August, the league launched the NFL Votes initiative to encourage players, team and league personnel, and fans to vote in the upcoming election.

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement about the partnership with three nonprofit organizations, I am a Voter, RISE to Vote and Rock the Vote:

"Today marks the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was meant to ensure the right to vote for all Americans, prohibiting discrimination in voting based on race or color. Through meeting with players and legends to better understand causes and issues they are passionate about, we found a consensus around the importance of voting. That's why we're putting the power of our platform behind NFL Votes, aiming to inspire and encourage people to get educated about the voting process, to get registered to vote, and to ultimately exercise their right to vote."

The NFL's work to create large-scale polling places follows a similar move by the NBA, which announced plans to work with election officials to use its arenas last month. In both cases, the extra space would be helpful for maintaining social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It's part of a broader effort to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the journey toward racial justice and equality.

Nationwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, while in Minneapolis Police custody in May have continued while seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Jacob Blake and others.

Election Day will take place between Weeks 8 and 9 of the 2020 NFL season, which is set to kick off next Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.