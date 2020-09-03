Former Patriots Kicker Stephen Gostkowski Signs Contract with Titans

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans agreed to a contract with kicker Stephen Gostkowski and released Greg Joseph on Thursday.

Gostkowski worked out for the Titans this week and was the teammate of Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel from 2006-08.

The Patriots released Gostkowski after playing just four games in his 14th year with the team. He missed four extra points and a field goal in those four games before going down with a hip injury. Gostkowski was one of the most consistently excellent kickers in football before his struggles in 2019, and he boasts the fifth-highest field-goal percentage in NFL history.

While it's unclear if he'll bounce back to his Pro Bowl-worthy ways, Gostkowski cannot possibly be worse than the Titans' kicking situation last year. Tennessee kickers made an NFL-low 44.4 percent of their kicks in 2019 a garish number that's made even worse by the proliferation of excellent kicking across the sport.

Joseph steadied the Titans' kicking situation late, coming in for the final two games of the regular season and their playoff run. He knocked down his only field goal attempt and was good on 18 extra point attempts (playoffs and regular season).

Despite Joseph's solid play, Gostkowski brings experience and familiarity to the kicking role. Gostkowski's 28 playoff appearances are the fourth-most in NFL history.