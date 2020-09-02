Rays vs. Yankees Delayed by Drone Flying Above Yankee Stadium

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

A heated game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays was disrupted Wednesday evening.

The cause? A drone flying over Yankee Stadium during the first inning.

One day after both clubs were accused of intentionally throwing at each other, the teams ran back to their dugouts rather than clearing them.

The game resumed after a minutes-long delay.

It's the second time a drone has caused a delay in an MLB game this season. A similar incident occurred during a Minnesota Twins-Pittsburgh Pirates game at Target Field in early August. Almost a month later, it's become obvious that a drone entering a stadium's airspace will lead to a delay and the most modern of baseball problems keeps popping up.

Unfortunately, neither Aaron Judge nor Giancarlo Stanton was available Wednesday to knock it down with a moonshot.

Tampa Bay's Mike Brosseau did hit two home runs in the game, so if anyone is going to destroy a moving target in the outfield, it's probably him.