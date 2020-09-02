Raiders Rumors: 1st-Round Draft Pick Damon Arnette Suffers Thumb Injury

John Locher/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette reportedly has a fractured thumb.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Arnette is in a soft cast in what he described as "a rough situation for the rookie who had impressed."

However, Rapoport pointed out the cornerback once played with a club on his hand during his collegiate career at Ohio State.

Las Vegas surprised some when it selected Arnette in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft with the No. 19 overall pick, but the former Buckeye wasted little time making an impression.

"Yeah, without a doubt they look faster," tight end Darren Waller said when discussing the defense, per Luke Straub of USA Today's Raiders Wire. "We had guys up there, I mean Damon Arnette is fearless on the outside as far as press coverage. He'll line up against anybody."

Arnette is someone who lined up in both the slot and on the outside when he was at Ohio State and willingly made tackles against the run while sticking with receivers downfield.

The Raiders will be counting on him to help spearhead much-needed defensive improvements after they finished 25th in the league in passing yards allowed last season. The secondary struggles were one reason the Raiders went 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

It is never a welcome sign when an important rookie is dealing with an injury in training camp, but Las Vegas can at least take solace knowing Arnette has experience playing with a club. The team opens its 2020 campaign on Sept. 13 against the Carolina Panthers.