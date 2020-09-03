Fantasy Football 2020: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Team Names and Sleepers

Butch Dill/Associated Press

It's looking like selecting New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara early in the first round of fantasy drafts will be a safe move after all. While there was briefly some buzz about the Saints potentially trading Kamara, it appears instead that he and New Orleans are closing in on a contract extension.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, it's "currently believed" that a new deal will be in place by Monday.

This means that Kamara, who has 81 receptions in each of his three seasons with the Saints, should remain the same valuable PPR star that he has been.

With him virtually guaranteed to go near the top of the draft, your first round could look a little something like this:

2020 Fantasy Mock Draft, Round 1, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

5. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

9. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

10. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

11. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

12. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Sleeper: Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills



While he doesn't have the upside of a player like Kamara, Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss is worth a look in the middle rounds of most formats. The first-year back out of Utah should be the sort of physical complement to Devin Singletary that Frank Gore was a year ago.

As a part-time player, Gore had 699 combined rushing and receiving yards. Moss should be an even more productive member of the backfield than Gore was.

"Moss should be an upgrade. I'd go as far as saying he might even share carries with Devin Singletary," Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News wrote.

With an average draft position (ADP) of just 123, Moss is a fine middle-round flex target with some quality upside.

Sleeper: Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

If you're not grabbing one of the top few tight ends—such as Travis Kelce or George Kittle—it might be worth it to wait on a sleeper like Noah Fant of the Denver Broncos. Fant, who had 40 catches for 562 yards and three scores last season, could end up outpacing more popular targets like Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper.

Fant played nearly 69 percent of Denver's offensive snaps in 2019, according to Football Outsiders. This suggests that he'll be on the field plenty and will frequently have opportunities or pass-catching production.

With Drew Lock entering his first full season as a starter, those opportunities could lead to an offensive explosion for Fant.

The key for Fant will be finding more consistency. Of his 562 yards, 228 came in two games. If you draft Fant as half of a streaming pair—he has an ADP of 114—the payoff could be huge.

Sleeper: Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

If you haven't heard it by now, the buzz surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool has been growing. The Notre Dame product is already building a strong rapport with returning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"[Offensive coordinator Randy] Fichtner said the rapport between Roethlisberger and rookie Chase Claypool is 'unique.' He cites Claypool's availability. (He hasn't missed a snap) as well as his conditioning leave and intelligence in making transition," Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette tweeted. "He says that's why opportunities are coming his way."

If Roethlisberger is able to return to Pro Bowl form after missing most of last season, Claypool could be one of the most prolific receivers in what should be a memorable rookie class.

With an ADP of 248, he's a potential late-round steal.

2020 Fantasy Team Names

Not sure what to call your 2020 fantasy squad? Here's a list of some names based on the players mentioned in this article, as well as some other fun ones for the coming season: