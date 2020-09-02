US Open Tennis 2020 Results: Winners, Scores, More for Wednesday Singles Bracket

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev advanced to the men's singles third round at the US Open Wednesday, but it took a bit more work than expected to do so.

The No. 1 and No. 5 seeds each dropped a set in their respective matchups with Kyle Edmund and Brandon Nakashima.

Djokovic rebounded from losing a first-set tiebreak to sweep three sets in a row to set up a third-round meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff.

Zverev also dropped a set through a tiebreak, but like Djokovic, he did not let that faze him and finished off Nakashima in the third and fourth sets.

Petra Kvitova did not drop a set, like Djokovic and Zverev, but she had trouble getting out of the opening frame against Kateryna Kozlova.

Other seeded players in the women's draw were not as fortunate as Pliskova, as four players were upset Wednesday afternoon.

Top Men's Results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Kyle Edmund, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

No. 5 Alexander Zverev def. Brandon Nakashima, 7-5, 6-7 (8-10), 6-3, 6-1

No. 7 David Goffin def. Lloyd Harris, 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Mikhail Kukushkin def. No. 13 Cristian Garin, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. No. 24 Hubert Hurkacz, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2

No. 26 Filip Krajinovic def. Marcos Giron, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

No. 28 Jan-Lennard Struff def. Michael Mmoh, 6-2, 6-2, 7-5

No. 32 Adrian Mannarino def. Jack Sock, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5, 6-2

Djokovic rebounded in fine fashion after dropping the first-set tiebreak to Edmund.

The men's singles top seed took control of the match in the second set through a 6-3 win and then allowed his opponent to win six games in the final two sets.

Zverev struggled to break Nakashima in the first two sets. He needed seven games to put him away in the first set and lost in the second-set tiebreak.

After Nakashima leveled the match at one set apiece, Zverev took over by outscoring the American 12-4.

In the fourth set, the No. 5 seed finished off the victory by taking four consecutive games, including a pair of breaks off Nakashima's serve.

Filip Krajinovic and Struff had much easier afternoons on the court by winning in straight sets.

Krajinovic produced 33 winners compared to 21 out of Marcos Giron and he was more active at the net than others. The No. 26 seed won 19 of his 24 net points.

Struff was impeccable on his serve. He allowed Michael Mmoh a single break-point opportunity that he did not convert.

The German's next matchup will not be as easy, as he squares off with Djokovic with a spot in the fourth round on the line.

No. 13 Cristian Garin and No. 24 Hubert Hurkacz were the only two seeds sent home in the men's draw Wednesday.

Top Women's Results

No. 6 Petra Kvitova def. Kateryna Kozlova, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

No. 8 Petra Martic def. Kateryna Bondarenko, 6-3, 6-4

Shelby Rogers def. No. 11 Elena Rybakina, 7-5, 6-1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. No. 12 Marketa Vondrusova, 6-1, 6-2

Ann Li def. No. 13 Alison Riske, 6-0, 6-3

No. 14 Anett Kontaveit def. Kaja Juvan, 6-4, 6-1

No. 17 Angelique Kerber def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)

No. 23 Yulia Putinseva def. Vera Lapko, 6-3, 6-3

No. 24 Magda Linette def. Danka Kovinic, 6-1, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-4)

No. 28 Jennifer Brady def. Catherine Bellis, 6-1, 6-2

Varvara Gracheva def. No. 30 Kristina Mladenovic, 1-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-0

Kvitova followed a similar pattern as Djokovic and Zverev, as she was not at her best in the opening set.

The No. 6 seed was pushed to a first-set tiebreak and struggled to break Kozlova's serve. Kvitova went 3-for-10 on break-point opportunities.

The Czech player displayed her class in the second half and created a major advantage on first serve, where she won 33 of the 37 points in that part of games.

Wednesday's biggest winner in the women's draw may have been Petra Martic, who won in straight sets and had the two biggest threats in portion of the bracket fall.

No. 12 Marketa Vondrusova had nothing working for her against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Kristina Mladenovic stumbled versus Varvara Gracheva after winning the first set in dominant fashion.

No. 11 Elena Rybakina and No. 13 Alison Riske both fell in straight sets to grow the list of eliminated seeds in the women's draw.

Only seven of the 16 seeds in the top half of the women's bracket have moved to the third round as of Wednesday afternoon.

Statistics obtained from USOpen.org.