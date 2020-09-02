Report: DeAndre Baker Expecting to Be Released by Giants This Week After Arrest

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, who's on the Commissioner's Exempt List after being charged with four counts of armed robbery related to an alleged robbery in Florida in May, reportedly is expecting his release from the Giants this week.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported Wednesday the Giants are likely to move on from Baker rather than paying his salary of over $970,000 for 2020 with his status uncertain while the NFL awaits further developments in the case. His next court date isn't until Jan. 20.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman hinted toward the roster move earlier Wednesday, per Vacchiano.

"All I can say to that: In life, there's timing that's involved," he said when asked about Baker's status. "In life, there's timing. That's how I'll respond to that."

Gettleman also defended the front office's research into Baker before selecting him in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

"There was nothing in DeAndre's background that would suggest these things would happen," he said. "So it's disappointing on a variety of levels. It's disappointing and I guess what it teaches us all is nothing's 100 percent except death and taxes. It's disappointing. I'd be lying if I said anything less. It's disappointing, but it's life."

The victims involved in the alleged robbery also filed a $100,000 civil lawsuit against Baker.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His lawyer, Patrick Patel, spoke with Paul Schwartz of the New York Post about the claims Monday.

"Civil suits back up my position of extortion," Patel said. "They know they are not winning a criminal case so start a civil one. Shows real intent by 'victims' here."

Baker made a limited impact as a rookie. He compiled 61 total tackles, eight passes defended and no interceptions while playing all 16 games. He received a poor 48.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Miami native won the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football in his final season at Georgia.