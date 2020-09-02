Chris Carson Says He Hasn't Discussed Contract Extension with Seahawks

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Several running backs, including Joe Mixon and Alvin Kamara, have seen their contracts become a primary topic in their respective camps. Despite being in the last year of his rookie deal, Chris Carson isn't concerned about his future with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Of course it's something that's on my mind," Carson told reporters Tuesday. "You see a lot of guys, they're starting to get paid, but I try not to [let it] distract me from this season. I just try to push it away, but like I said, it is something that's on my mind but I try not to let it affect me."

Carson has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, and the Seahawks trusted him more in the passing game last year (his receptions leaped from 20 in 2018 to 37 in 2019). He's been one of the sport's biggest bargains since being taken in the seventh round of the 2017 draft and will make just $2.1 million this season.

Backups Rashaad Penny and Carlos Hyde both have higher cap numbers.

Negotiations with Carson, if existent, are probably unlike any others on the market. Mixon, Kamara and Christian McCaffrey bring a pass-catching dynamism that Carson does not, despite his improvement. Carson is more of a two-down back in an ideal scenario, which limits his value in a crowded running back market.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Seahawks allowed the 2020 season to play out before offering Carson a long-term extension or franchising him in the offseason.