Trent Williams Says 49ers Were His Preferred Destination Before Washington Trade

A tumultuous end to star left tackle Trent Williams' tenure with the Washington Football Team eventually led to the team dealing him to the San Francisco 49ers in April a year after the seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro's initial trade request.

Williams sat down with Mike Jones of USA Today to discuss a number of topics regarding his new beginning, noting that he wanted to be a 49er all along.

"I think this was probably the best destination for me, and it was my No. 1 destination the whole time along, seeing where I would go," Williams told Jones.

"I was hoping this opportunity would present itself, so I was thankful for that. ... A lot of (these coaches), I've been knowing for the last decade. So that kind of eased me into it.

"This team is full of great guys, easy to get along with, great locker room. I'm blessed to have that kind of environment, so that helped ease the nerves."

Williams, who will take over for the retired Joe Staley at left tackle, endured a rocky finish to his time in D.C., where he was from 2010 to 2019. Jones had more:

"The 2019 calendar year featured so much turmoil. A contract dispute. A health scare in the form of a cancerous tumor on his scalp—a matter he alleged his previous team in Washington had downplayed for years until an independent surgeon ordered surgery. Repeated requests for a fresh start, either through trade or release, were denied for a full year until a new regime agreed to ship him to San Francisco last April."

Williams has a new set of challenges in his second NFL home, although they are far more ideal. Namely, his team is looking to return to the Super Bowl after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's championship game.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel pressure," Williams said regarding joining the 49ers, who went 13-3 and earned the NFC's No. 1 seed last year.

"Obviously, I put a lot of pressure on myself. ... But it is what it is. Pressure makes diamonds. Over here, there's a different aura of confidence. Everybody expects to be great. They expect to win. They expect to be in the Super Bowl again. It's a different feeling."

Williams and the 49ers will begin their Super Bowl quest Sept. 13 when they host the Arizona Cardinals.