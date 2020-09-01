Venus Williams Upset by Karolina Muchova in 1st Round of 2020 US Open

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Venus Williams' 2020 U.S. Open lasted just one match.

Karolina Muchova, who was the No. 20 seed in the women's singles draw, defeated the American in straight sets in Tuesday's opening round match, 6-3, 7-5. Muchova will face Anna Kalinskaya in the second round after she defeated Nina Stojanovic in the first round.

Tuesday marked the first career matchup between Williams and Muchova, and, while the latter was the one seeded No. 20, it is still always somewhat shocking to see a legend like Williams drop out in the first round of a major.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner won the U.S. Open in back-to-back years in 2000 and 2001 and was in the semifinals as recently as 2017.

Still, Muchova controlled play with eight aces to one and an impressive 70 percent first-serve points won, per the U.S. Open's official website. By contrast, Williams won just 57 percent of her first-serve points and won just two of the eight break points she created for herself.

Winning a couple more, especially in the second set that came down to the final game, may have turned the tide in the match.

Alas, there will not be an eighth career Grand Slam for Williams this time around.

Muchova is going for her first and has never advanced past the round of 32 at the U.S. Open. If Tuesday was any indication, she has an opportunity to do just that.