Chiefs' Andy Reid Says He'll Use Super Bowl Ring to Get Free Cheeseburgers

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he was going to eat the biggest cheeseburger ever seen after winning the Super Bowl.

Now that he officially has his championship ring, the coach is hoping to score a few more patties.

Reid said he won't break out his ring often except if it helps him score some free food.

"You wear it for special occasions, or if you want a free cheeseburger," Reid said before Tuesday's ring ceremony. "You just point right there and show 'em that ring and you might get one."

To be fair, the ring is pretty spectacular.

Kansas City released a video showing off the design process and finished product, and it's hard not to feel mesmerized by the diamonds on the ruby background. If that can't get a coach a cheeseburger, nothing will.

Why Reid has been paying for food and drinks in Kansas City at all since winning the city's first title since 1969 is a whole other issue.