Carla Suarez Navarro Announces Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Carla Suarez Navarro has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

In a video posted on Twitter, Suarez Navarro announced she received her diagnosis a few days ago and will need to undergo six months of chemotherapy:

Suarez Navarro, 31, announced last December that 2020 would be her final year on the WTA Tour. She competed in four events at the start of the season, including the Australian Open, and amassed a 6-5 record in singles matches.

As a 19-year-old in 2008, Suarez Navarro put herself on the map by reaching the French Open quarterfinals as a qualifier entry in her first Grand Slam tournament. She reached the quarterfinals in three of the four Grand Slam events during her career.

Suarez Navarro won two singles titles during her career and represented Spain in the Olympics in 2008, 2012 and 2016.