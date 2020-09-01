Leonard Fournette Rumors: Multiple NFL Teams 'Doing Research' on Ex-Jaguars RB

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

There are reportedly multiple NFL teams "doing research" on former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette ahead of the Tuesday afternoon (4 p.m. ET) deadline to claim him off waivers.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the news but mentioned no specific teams in his report.

If Fournette is claimed, the organization will be responsible for the $4.2 million base salary he's owed for 2020 from his Jags contract. If he goes unclaimed, he'll be free to sign with any team under a new deal.

The Jaguars had previously voided the guaranteed money in his contract for a December 2018 fight during a game against the Buffalo Bills. The running back filed a grievance and that case is expected to "begin in earnest" now that he's been let go from the team, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Fournette is coming off a strong 2019 season with the Jags that saw him post career-high totals in rushing yards (1,152), per-carry average (4.3), catches (76) and receiving yards (522). He scored just three touchdowns in 15 games despite those otherwise solid numbers.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone said they tried to trade the 25-year-old LSU product before putting him on waivers.

"My question was, 'Can we get any value?' And we couldn't get any. Fifth, sixth, we couldn't get anything," Marrone told reporters Monday.

The Chicago Bears, who are without projected starter David Montgomery because of a groin injury, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are among the clubs who could look to upgrade in the backfield before the regular season kicks off.

Fournette should find a new home before Week 1 kicks off Sept. 10.