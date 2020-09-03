B/R Staff Fantasy Roundtable: Tips for the Final Big Weekend of Draft Season

0 of 11

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The big day is almost here. In just one week, the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2020 NFL season—and with it another season of fantasy football.

Many fantasy managers have already drafted their teams. But the really smart ones waited until the final weekend to assemble their teams. Waited to see where injuries might strike (apparently, Philadelphia—11 times). Waited to see what late player movement would shake up the fantasy landscape.

A moment of silence for any fantasy value Ronald Jones II might have had.

Of course, waiting until the last minute means that for those drafters many questions remain unanswered. Which late-round picks stand out as the best potential values? Which early-round wide receiver has the best chance of disappointing those who draft him? And who is the best bet to be fantasy football's most valuable player in 2020?

The NFL writers at Bleacher Report have gathered one last time to answer those questions and more, with the final fantasy roundtable of draft season in 2020.

Average draft positions courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator. Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.