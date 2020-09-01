Ravens Send Letter Urging Senate Vote on George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens staff and players are trying to use their platform for change, calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 to a vote:

The Ravens previously made a statement following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, calling for action that included arresting the officers involved in the shooting of Blake and Breonna Taylor:

From CNN:



"The House legislation -- titled the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 -- has provisions to overhaul qualified immunity for law enforcement, prohibitions on racial profiling on the part of law enforcement and a ban on no-knock warrants in federal drug cases. It would ban chokeholds at the federal level and classify them as a civil rights violation, and would establish a national registry of police misconduct maintained by the Department of Justice."

The bill passed in the House of Representatives by a 236-181 margin.

The Ravens' letter was signed by a variety of players, including veterans and rookies.

The video included appearances by Calais Campbell, Justin Tucker, Matthew Judon, Robert Griffin III and Bradley Bozeman.

Head coach John Harbaugh has also supported the movement, praising the initial statement from the team.

"I think the statement was really great, because it was very specific, and it outlined the things that we're going to do in terms of initiatives that we want to support," Harbaugh told reporters.

It's a significant change in thought for a coach who was opposed to kneeling during the national anthem in 2017 as a protest against racial injustice.

"If I'm taking a knee, it's to pray," he said at the time.

NFL players around the league have become more active in the fight for social justice this offseason following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed in police custody. Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement in June encouraging players to speak out and peacefully protest.