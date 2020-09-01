Colts' Darius Leonard Jokes About Being Randomly Drug Tested 3 Times in 1 Month

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was a good sport about the NFL's random drug-testing policy that required him to provide multiple samples in a short period of time.

He tweeted to the NFL about being tested for performance-enhancing drugs three times in one month:

Leonard's sense of humor about the situation isn't always the reaction from NFL players. New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell tweeted last November he was done being tested for human growth hormone.

"I done had 5 'random' HGH blood test in 10 weeks," Bell wrote. ".... I'm not doing another after today, whatever y'all lookin for it obviously ain't there & I'm not about to keep allowing y'all to stick me with those dirty ass needles..find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me."

The "natural energy and athletic abilities" Leonard tweeted about have certainly shown up on the football field. The 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year has racked up 284 combined tackles, 12 sacks and 15 pass breakups in 28 career games.