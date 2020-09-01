Naomi Osaka Wears Breonna Taylor Mask, Says She Has 7 Masks for U.S. Open

Frank Franklin/Associated Press

Following her protest last week in support of Jacob Blake and racial equality, Naomi Osaka began her run at the U.S. Open wearing a protective face mask that had Breonna Taylor's name on it.

Osaka donned the mask as she walked onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium:

After her three-set victory over Japan's Misaki Doi on Monday, Osaka said she has a total of seven masks she will wear if she advances through the tournament:

Prior to the Western & Southern Open semifinals last week, Osaka tweeted she wouldn't participate in a scheduled match against Elise Mertens to support victims of police brutality like Taylor, Blake, George Floyd and Elijah McClain:

In the wake of Osaka's decision to protest, the Western & Southern Open announced it was suspending all matches scheduled for Aug. 27:

"As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust into the forefront in the United States. The USTA, ATP Tour, and WTA have decided to recognize this moment in time by pausing tournament play at the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, August 27. Play will resume on Friday, August 28."

Tennis was among several sports leagues, including the NBA, WNBA, MLS, MLB and NHL, to have games paused following Blake's shooting at the hands of a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week.

If Osaka is able to advance to the U.S. Open finals, she will be able to wear each mask she brought with her to New York. The 22-year-old won her first Grand Slam title at this event in 2018.

Osaka's second-round match will be against Italy's Camila Giorgi on Wednesday.