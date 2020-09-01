US Open Tennis 2020: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Tuesday's Draw

Frank Franklin/Associated Press

Former U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka opened this year's tournament with a first-round win on Monday. However, there are some health concerns for the 22-year-old.

Osaka said after her opening match that her injured left hamstring "could be better." The ailment caused Osaka to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open over the weekend, but she still went on to beat Misaki Doi 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 on Monday.

Osaka, who is the No. 4 seed in this year's women's singles tournament, won her first career Grand Slam title at the 2018 U.S. Open.

The other top players in action Monday also took care of business. On the men's side, No. 1-seeded Novak Djokovic and No. 4-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas each won in straight sets, while No. 5-seeded Alexander Zverev outlasted Kevin Anderson in four sets. In addition to Osaka, No. 1-seeded Karolina Pliskova and No. 6-seeded Petra Kvitova were also victorious in their opening matches in the women's tournament, each winning in straight sets.

Here's how to catch all the U.S. Open action on Tuesday (live and replayed), followed by a preview of what to expect throughout the day.

Tuesday TV Schedule

Video Play Button Videos you might like

First round, noon-5 p.m. ET, ESPN

First round, 5-8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

First round, 8-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

Replay coverage of first round, midnight-8 a.m. ET (Wednesday), Tennis Channel

Matches can be streamed live on ESPN+

Tuesday Preview

Serena Williams' pursuit of her 24th career Grand Slam title continues Tuesday against fellow American Kristie Ahn in the first round. WThe 38-year-old hasn't won a major tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, but she needs only one more to tie Margaret Court's all-time record.

Williams and Ahn will go head-to-head at Arthur Ashe Stadium at 2:30 p.m. ET. The two have never played before, but Ahn reached the fourth round of last year's U.S. Open, marking the first time the 28-year-old advanced past the first round at a major tournament.

Recently, Williams hasn't been her best. All five of her matches this month have gone a full three sets, and she lost to Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 1-6 in the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open last Tuesday.

No. 2-seeded Sofia Kenin will also be in action during Tuesday's women's slate. She begins her quest to win back-to-back Grand Slam tournaments after winning the first major title of her career at the Australian Open earlier this year. The 21-year-old American is set to face Yanina Wickmayer in her opening-round matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET.

"I proved [in Australia] that I can get in deep, I can win a tournament. I hope it's going to help me," Kenin said. "Obviously, it's something that I obviously think about, I remember. It was such a great moment. It's something I'll never forget. Taking it into this week, I'm obviously going to use whatever I can from January, think about it, hopefully build up when I play here."

While Djokovic is the heavy favorite in the men's tournament, there are some other strong competitors in the field, several of whom will head to the court Tuesday, including No. 2-seeded Dominic Thiem and No. 3-seeded Daniil Medvedev. Neither has won a Grand Slam title, but without Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the field, they could be poised for deep runs.

Thiem reached the final of the Australian Open earlier this year, taking Djokovic to five sets. He took a 2-1 match lead, before Djokovic rallied back to win the final two sets. Thiem will get his U.S. Open run underway against Jaume Munar at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Last year, Medvedev reached the U.S. Open final, marking his deepest run in a Grand Slam tournament in his career. He played a competitive match against Nadal but ended up losing in five sets. This year, he begins the tournament against Federico Delbonis at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday.