Chiefs Rumors: Andy Reid, Brett Veach Finalizing New 6-Year Contracts with KC

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs reached the NFL mountaintop last season, and head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach will reportedly be rewarded.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the AFC West team is "finalizing" six-year contracts for both Reid and Veach following the Super Bowl victory. Such deals will keep them with the Chiefs through the 2025 campaign.

Kansas City has taken a number of steps to maintain its championship core this offseason.

It signed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract extension and signed tight end Travis Kelce to a four-year deal as well. The tandem of Pro Bowlers now know they will have stability at the head coach and general manager positions for years to come, which earned the quarterback's stamp of approval:

Reid, who coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 through 2012, has been with the Chiefs since the start of the 2013 season.

He has led the team to the playoffs in six of his seven years at the helm and finally won the first Lombardi Trophy of a career that includes the 2002 Coach of the Year and another Super Bowl appearance during the 2004 campaign.

Reid is 77-35 with the Chiefs and is yet to finish a single season with a losing record.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As for Veach, Kansas City named him general manager in July 2017. He was an assistant coach on Reid's staff in Philadelphia and joined the Chiefs with the head coach in a scouting role in 2013.

ESPN's Adam Teicher reported Veach's hometown of Mount Carmel Township, Pennsylvania, named a two-block stretch of street after him following the Super Bowl victory.