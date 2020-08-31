Archie Bradley Traded to Reds from Diamondbacks Before Deadline

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds acquired Archie Bradley from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for infielder Josh VanMeter and outfielder Stuart Fairchild on Monday.

Bradley has six saves in 10 appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's averaging 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings and boasts a 2.01 FIP, which is on pace to be a career high, per Baseball Reference.

Cincinnati hasn't made the postseason since 2013, but the front office started taking steps toward ending that drought with the acquisition of Sonny Gray in January 2019. Adding Trevor Bauer ahead of last year's deadline was another signal of intent, and the team signed Mike Moustakas, Nicholas Castellanos and Wade Miley this past offseason.

The Reds still sit fourth in the National League Central at 15-19, but they're only two games off the final wild-card spot. FanGraphs gives them a 48.3 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.

Bradley is more than just a one-year rental, too, since he's under team control through 2021 before hitting free agency in 2022.

The 28-year-old right-hander will be a strong option in a setup role or high-leverage situations before manager David Bell hands the ball over to closer Raisel Iglesias.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, were in selling mode ahead of the deadline. In addition to Bradley, they announced the trades of Starling Marte and Robbie Ray.

MLB.com ranked Fairchild as the 11th-best prospect in the Reds' farm system. The center fielder batted .264 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI over 109 games between High-A and Double-A in 2019.

Some will argue convincingly Fairchild and VanMeter are a lackluster return for Arizona, given both Bradley's performance and his contract status.