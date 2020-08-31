Reds' David Bell, Cubs' Mike Borzello Suspended for Bench-Clearing Incident

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell and Chicago Cubs catching coach Mike Borzello received one-game suspensions for their roles in a brief coming-together involving their respective teams.

Members of the Reds and Cubs came onto the field during the fourth inning of the Reds' 6-5 victory last Saturday night. Bell was ejected along with Reds star Joey Votto and left fielder Jesse Winker.

Cubs manager David Ross had been sent to the clubhouse earlier in the game when he took umbrage with a fastball from Reds starter Tejay Antone that flew over Anthony Rizzo's head. The Cubs first baseman said after the game he didn't think Antone intentionally threw at his head but was trying to work too far on the inside.

Cubs reliever Adbert Alzolay responded in kind, going high and tight on Shogo Akiyama a half-inning later, thus drawing the ire of Cincinnati.

The situation didn't escalate beyond both benches clearing. The players returned to the dugout before any punches were thrown.

Ross posited the present circumstances may have indirectly raised tensions since there was no ambient sound to muffle what opposing players were saying to one another.

"It's such a unique environment that we're in, where you can hear everything," he told reporters. "Guys are yelling a lot of different things at a lot of different people."

The Cubs and Reds won't have to wait long before their next encounter. Chicago hosts a three-game series starting Sept. 8.