MLB Trade Deadline 2020: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises, Non-Deals

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres embraced the all-in mentality before the Major League Baseball trade deadline hit Monday afternoon.

The Padres made a handful of moves to improve their chances of reaching the World Series from an expanded playoff field.

San Diego's largest deal occurred Monday afternoon, as it brought in pitcher Mike Clevinger from Cleveland in exchange for six players, including pitcher Cal Quantrill and outfielder Josh Naylor.

MLB Network Radio's Jim Duquette was one of many experts that praised the Padres for their aggressiveness on the trade market. He tagged the National League West side as a postseason front-runner after the Clevinger deal was announced:

CBS Sports' Jim Bowden, who is a former MLB general manager, lauded Padres GM A.J. Preller for his work that added Clevinger to a rotation with Zach Davies, Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack:

Clevinger was the biggest name brought into San Diego over the last few days. The Padres also added catchers Austin Nola and Jason Castro, first baseman Mitch Moreland and reliever Trevor Rosenthal.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

USA Today's Bob Nightengale pointed out the Padres should land a playoff position with their upgrades:

San Diego made all of those moves without parting with any of its top five prospects. Baseball America's J.J. Cooper noted how well San Diego dealt with keeping its best in-house talent, like Mackenzie Gore and Robert Hassell III.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins also saw opportunities to get better in their attempts to land one of the eight playoff spots in their respective leagues.

Both teams looked to the Arizona Diamondbacks to make improvements. The Blue Jays took a risk by landing left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray, while the Marlins acquired outfielder Starling Marte.

The Athletic's Jayson Stark pointed out the intrigue in Ray despite the struggles he has experienced this season in Arizona:

Ray comes to the American League East with the highest strikeout-per-nine-innings in MLB history. But the downside to the southpaw is he owns the second-worst walks-per-nine-innings mark, per ESPN Stats and Info:

The Marlins used some of their pitching depth to add Marte to a lineup that is looking to push the team into either first place in the National League East, or a wild-card berth.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman noted the Marlins felt they had enough talent on their pitching staff to send away Caleb Smith and Humberto Mejia:

Sherman also pointed out the motivation behind the moves from by the Marlins and Padres, who made two of the biggest splashes to try and end playoff droughts:

ESPN's Joon Lee echoed that sentiment while noting the Padres and Blue Jays were more aggressive than the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers:

The Cincinnati Reds jumped into the market late Monday afternoon by landing outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Los Angeles Angels and reliever Archie Bradley from the Diamondbacks.

The Athletic's Eno Sarris said he was surprised with the moves made by Arizona, especially with Bradley and Marte under contract for 2021:

Oakland was one of the few regular contenders that made an addition Monday by making a second trade within the American League West.

The Athletics brought in Mike Minor a few days after they landed Tommy La Stella from the Los Angeles Angels.

Despite struggling in Texas in 2020, Minor is tied for the third-best wins above replacement in the last two years, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Minor was the only marquee player moved by the Rangers before the deadline. Lance Lynn and Joey Gallo received plenty of interest, but neither were shipped away.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the Dodgers, Yankees and Chicago White Sox were all in on Lynn, but "the price was too high."

Philadelphia and the Chicago Cubs made minor moves to their respective bullpens. The Phillies landed David Phelps from Milwaukee and the Cubs brought in Andrew Chafin and Josh Osich from Arizona and Boston, respectively.

The New York Mets made a flurry of deadline-beating deals to land third baseman Todd Frazier and catcher Robinson Chirinos from Texas and catcher Miguel Castro from Baltimore.