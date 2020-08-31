Report: Starling Marte Traded to Marlins from D-Backs for Caleb Smith, More

Matt York/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins have reportedly acquired outfielder Starling Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia and a player to be named, per Jon Heyman of the MLB Network and Jeff Passan of ESPN.

John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Phoenix reported that Julio Frias was also a part of the package coming back to the Diamondbacks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

